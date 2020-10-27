Typhoon Molave to Hit Laos Tomorrow

The weather bureau has warned that typhoon storm Molave will hit southern Laos tomorrow as it makes its way from central Vietnam.

According to a report issued by the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, Typhoon Molave is expected to move from Vietnam to southern Laos tomorrow.

Typhoon Molave formed on Monday over the western area of the Philippines, reaching speeds of 126 kilometers per hour as it lashed the island country, and is expected to reach Vietnam this evening.

Vietnam is preparing a mass evacuation, with Molave the fourth tropical storm to hit the country over the last few weeks.

While the storm will have weakened as it approaches Laos, heavy rain and strong winds are forecast across southern and central of Laos from 28 to 29 October.

Authorities have warned people to exercise caution, advising residents in at-risk areas to prepare for sudden weather changes.

Laos has already suffered major flooding in the aftermath of tropical storms Linfa and Nangka, which hit Laos last week.

Villages near the Xepon and Xebanghieng rivers in Savannakhet Province were hit by flash flooding amid torrential rains.

The typhoon can be tracked at this Google maps link.