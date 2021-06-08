Laos Repatriates Illegal Entrants from Cambodia

Four Cambodian nationals, including one illegal entrant, have been repatriated safely back to Cambodia.

A man was arrested by Lao authorities after illegally crossing into Laos from Kratie province, allegedly in search of employment.

Meanwhile, a further three Cambodian nationals also returned to Cambodia due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Cambodian Embassy to Laos cooperated with the Cambodian Consulate General in Pakse to facilitate travel documents for the group to return across the border at the Nong Nok Khaen – Trapeang Kriel border crossing, Khmer Times reports.

Laos has locked down the country with all borders closed to tourists and regular visitors since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Meanwhile, neighboring Cambodia has recorded a total of 34,244 cases of Covid-19, with 263 deaths attributed to the coronavirus.

Much of the outbreak in the country is community spread, with just 3% of cases acquired overseas, according to the latest WHO Cambodia Situation Report.

By the end of May, a total of 2,625,338 people had received first doses in Cambodia, with 1,988,224 individuals having received a second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Cambodia implemented highly restrictive Covid-19 measures in April including the implementation of red zones that affected over 300,000 people, preventing residents from leaving their homes for any reason other than medical emergencies.

The government lifted the restrictions last week after thousands in the country neared a breaking point when markets were closed and parts of the population began pleading for food.