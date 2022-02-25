Thailand Knocks Laos Out of AFF U23 Championship 2-0

Thailand proceeded to the final of the AFF U23 Championship after beating Laos 2-0 at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Cambodia on Thursday afternoon.

Despite two victories over Malaysia, Laos’ winning streak was cut short by rival Thailand who took the lead early on and held onto it for the match.

A quick goal by Teerasak Phoeimiphai at the 14 minute mark set the pace of the match, with a second goal by Kroekphon Arbram in the second half propelling the team to their third consecutive final.

Under the guidance of coach Salvador Garcia, Thailand enjoyed possession for most of the game, with Lao keeper Phounin spilling the ball, allowing Phoeiphimai to ensure the ball hit the net.

With the boys from Laos rapidly losing morale in the second half, Thailand picked up their second goal just seven minutes into the second half, insuring their victory early on.

A foul by At Viengkham saw Thailand taking the penalty spot, with Arbram making the spot-kick and shooting past Phounin.

While Laos’ dream to take home the championship might be over, they have achieved more than anyone had hoped, and will still be participating in the third-place off match with the losers of the second semifinal on Saturday afternoon.