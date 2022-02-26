Laos issues official statement on situation in Ukraine

Laos has made an official statement regarding the situation in Ukraine through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement, which was released today, 26 February, reads:

“The Lao PDR has been closely following the evolving, complex, and sensitive developments in Ukraine.

The Lao PDR calls on all parties concerned to exercise utmost restraint and pursue efforts in deescalating the tension that may undermine international peace and security.

The Lao PDR supports ongoing efforts to find a peaceful settlement to the situation through diplomatic means.”

Laos formally established diplomatic relations with Ukraine on 2 January 1992.

