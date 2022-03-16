Football Personality Keeps Promise and Donates to Laos Team

Football personality Phijika Boonkwang has kept her promise and made a donation to the Laos Under-23 national football team.

Ms. Phijika, or Boa, as she is known, had pledged to make a monetary donation to the team in February should they beat Thailand in the AFF U-23 Football Championship.

Ms. Boa, who is the former president of the Vientiane Football United club and a notable sports personality, handed over LAK 100,000,000 (approximately USD 8,700) to the Lao team yesterday for their historic third-place win.

The Lao team beat Malaysia twice during the tournament, making it to the semi-finals, but were unable to defeat the Thai team and reach the final round.

Following an outbreak of Covid-19 among players, Laos took a tied third place with Timor-Leste as the championship drew to a close.

A ceremony for the donation was held at Landmark Hotel on Monday evening, with the donation formally accepted by midfielder, Bounphachan Bounkong.

Donations to the team were also made by Bounma Sisengkham Real Estate, VND Company Limited, and Davina Design.