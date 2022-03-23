Laos-China Railway Warns Against Trespassing and Climbing Barriers

The Laos-China Railway Company is warning people who trespass or illegally climb over barriers that their actions could be deadly.

Residents were caught by railway authorities on Tuesday climbing over a railway fence.

According to a statement issued by the railway company on its Facebook page, the Lao Law on Rail strictly prohibits crossing the railway line or climbing fences and barriers around the railway.

The railway company said that in addition to being illegal, climbing barriers or crossing at unauthorized areas poses a danger to those who trespass.

Such actions can also endanger the lives of train drivers and passengers.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident, however, interference with electrified cables has ended in tragedy along the railway in the past.

A man was hospitalized with serious electrical burns after attempting to steal electrified cables along the Laos-China Railway in November last year.

Another incident ended in the death of a man who was electrocuted while cutting cables at a Naxaythong section of the Laos-China Railway in Vientiane Capital in October 2021.