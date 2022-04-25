Ukraine President Zelensky asks Asian Countries to Change their Attitude Toward Ukraine

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said he hoped Asian nations would “change their attitude” towards his country.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Zelensky said that many European nations had changed their attitudes toward Ukraine after initially underestimating his country.

He now says that Asian countries should change their attitudes as well, and should look beyond the ties of the past, according to ANI.

“I want very much want the Asian countries to change their attitude to Ukraine as well,” Zelensky said.

He says he knows that people inside these Asian countries are becoming “more inclined” toward Ukraine and are changing their attitudes toward the country as the conflict continues.

His comments come after India has faced pressure from the US and other Western countries to join them in defending Ukraine against attacks from Russia.

India has called for an immediate cessation of violence but has refrained from issuing any sanctions against Russia.

Other Asian countries have remained tight-lipped on the issue, saying only that they wish to see the conflict resolved via peaceful, diplomatic means.

President Zelensky said during the press conference that if the conflict does not end soon, more and more economic hardship will be felt across Asia.

Laos issued an official statement on the conflict in Ukraine on 26 February. The two countries formally established diplomatic relations on 2 January 1992.