New Expressway to Link Houaphanh Province with Vietnam

The Government of Laos has agreed with contractors to conduct a feasibility study for the construction of an expressway from Houaphan Province to the border with Vietnam.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the government, represented by Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Mrs. Khamchan Vongsenboun, and executives of Daochaleun Construction and THB Group, according to Vientiane Mai.

The 80-kilometer expressway would run from Huanmuang District in Houaphanh Province to the Nam Soi International Border Checkpoint at the border between Laos and Vietnam.

Vientiane Times reports that the expressway will be constructed under a Build-Operate-Transfer model, and will comprise the fourth phase of a larger expressway construction project linking Vientiane Capital with Houaphanh, for which a feasibility study is already underway.

It is expected that the construction of the section linking Laos to Vietnam would take up to four years to complete.

Expressways Abound

A feasibility study has also been recently completed for an expressway linking Vientiane Capital to Pakse City.

The study and design of the expressway from Vientiane to Pakse was undertaken by Duangchalern Development Construction Group.

According to the developer, the expressway will be constructed in five stages, beginning in Vientiane Capital off 450 Years Road, closely following Route 13 South some 617 kilometers to Pakse.