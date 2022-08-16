Vientiane Municipal Officials Admit Failure to Manage Flooding

Vientiane municipal officials have admitted that flooding in Vientiane Capital occurs due to blocked drains which have not been cleared because of budget constraints.



Head of the Vientiane City Office for Management and Services (VCOMS), Mr. Bounchanh Keosithamma, said that solutions to flooding could only be implemented in some areas of Vientiane Capital due to a lack of funding.

He said that although adequate drainage had been constructed along major roads, these had become clogged with rubbish, dust, and water hyacinth.

To make matters worse, residents have violated regulations by disposing of waste into drains or blocking drainage areas during construction projects.

Mayor of Vientiane Capital, Mr. Atsaphangthong Siphandone, visited flood-affected communities in Sikhottabong District on 11 August, ordering local authorities to try to resolve the problem.

The mayor advised district officials to monitor the flooding situation and to better manage clogged drains, which are believed to have been the major cause of the floods.