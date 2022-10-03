Over 300,000 Tourists Visit Laos Capital in 2022

Vientiane Capital has welcomed more than 300,000 foreign tourists this year, according to officials.

The number was revealed during a recent consultation workshop held in Vientiane on 23 September between the public sector and the business sector on ways to revive tourism.

The meeting, hosted by the Vientiane Capital Department of Information, Culture and Tourism, revealed that the number of foreign tourists who came to visit the nation’s capital through tour operators registered in Vientiane has increased to more than 5,000 people.

At the same time, over 1,000 Lao tourists traveled outbound to foreign countries through Vientiane-based tour operators, according to officials.

Laos and Thailand Visit Each Other

Laos also made up the fifth largest nationality for tourism arrivals in Thailand, with information from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) suggesting that over 157,000 visitors from Laos arrived in Thailand between March and July this year.

Malaysian, Singaporean, Indian, and UK tourists made up the other amounts.

During the same period, Laos recorded a steady stream of visitors from Thailand, with the high-speed Laos-China Railway being a big attraction.

Most Thai tourists visited the UNESCO Heritage Town of Luang Prabang, as well as short stays in Vang Vieng and Vientiane Capital.