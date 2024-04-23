Migrant Workers from Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar Under Labor Agreement Advised to Leave Thailand by End of April

In an announcement dated 19 April, the Thai government issued a warning to workers from Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar, urging them to depart Thailand before the end of April or face legal consequences.

According to the Thai Deputy Government Spokesman Kharom Polpornklang, visas held by workers from these neighboring countries are slated to expire on 30 April. The impending expiration necessitates the workers’ timely departure to sidestep potential penalties for overstaying, as clarified by Kharom.

Originally brought into the Thai workforce under a four-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) on labor collaboration between Thailand and its neighboring countries, workers from Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar saw their contractual term conclude on January 1 of the current year.

In light of the circumstances, the Thai government extended the four-year work permits until the end of April, prompting a call to action for employers intending to retain these workers. The prompt submission of re-employment applications by employers is encouraged to facilitate the swift return of workers to their previous posts in Thailand

Additionally, Kharom highlighted the collaboration between the Thai Employment Department of the Labour Ministry and the governments of its neighboring countries to streamline and expedite the rehiring process. This joint effort aims to facilitate the prompt return of these workers to resume their employment in Thailand.

Workers falling under this category are advised to exit through designated border checkpoints, under the condition that their employers provide complete documentation to Thai authorities. This procedural measure aims to facilitate the swift return of workers, minimizing disruptions to their employment status.

As the deadline approaches, the Thai government aims to facilitate a smooth transition for affected workers while enforcing immigration regulations, urging them to comply to avoid legal penalties for overstaying beyond the visa expiration date.