Cambodia to Sign Double Taxation Agreements with Laos, Philippines

Cambodia is set to sign double taxation agreements (DTAs) with Laos and the Philippines, following the completion of essential technical procedures, according to Cambodian media.

During a workshop on the Exchange of Information on DTA agreements held on 27 August, Cambodian officials announced that the agreements with Laos and the Philippines are ready for formal signing. These DTAs are essential tools for avoiding double taxation, fostering international investment, and strengthening Cambodia’s economic position globally.

The DTA with Laos is expected to boost trade and investment between the neighboring countries. By creating a more favorable tax environment, the agreement could lead to increased economic activity and growth opportunities for businesses in both nations..

Cambodia also plans to expand its network of DTAs to include seven additional countries, such as Myanmar, France, Japan, Morocco, and the United Arab Emirates, building on its existing agreements with ten other countries.

According to Cambodian media, this expansion aligns with Cambodia’s broader strategy to enhance its appeal as a destination for foreign direct investment, by creating a more favorable and predictable tax environment.