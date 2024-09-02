MAG Receives Funding to Expand UXO Clearance in Khammouane, Laos

The Mines Advisory Group (MAG) has secured over USD 800,000 from the Freeman Foundation and Restoration Laos to fund UXO clearance and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) in Khammouane Province for 2024-2025.

Khammouane, heavily bombed during the Vietnam War, remains a high-risk area due to unexploded ordnance. This funding will enable MAG to clear more than 500,000 square meters of contaminated land and support an EOD team in the region.

On 30 August, MAG and the National Regulatory Authority (NRA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Vientiane to formalize this effort. The event was attended by Acting Director-General of the NRA, Bounpheng Sisawath, and MAG Country Director Eli Mechanic, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and authorities from Khammouane Province.

MAG country director Eli Mechanic emphasized the organization’s commitment to fostering safety in Laos, allowing communities to pursue everyday activities like farming and building without the fear of UXO. He highlighted that through ongoing clearance efforts and risk education, MAG is working towards a future where Laos is no longer threatened by unexploded bombs.

Since its inception, MAG has cleared over 127 million square meters of land in Laos, conducted more than 35,000 EOD tasks, and removed over 326,000 UXO items, benefiting nearly 1.1 million people. MAG has also provided more than 4,360 risk education sessions, reaching close to 150,000 individuals.

The contributions from the Freeman Foundation and Restoration Laos will play a vital role in continuing MAG’s mission to clear UXO and provide risk education in rural areas of Khammouane Province, empowering communities to use their land safely.