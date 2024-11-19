Family in Disbelief as 19 Years Old Holly Bowles Remains on Life Support in Thailand After Apparent Laos Methanol Poisoning

ABC News – The uncle of a young Melbourne woman who is on life support after drinking tainted cocktails in Laos says her family is struggling to come to terms with what has happened.

Dale Bowles said his family was in shock and disbelief after 19-year-old Holly Bowles and her friend, Bianca Jones, both from Melbourne, became critically ill in an apparent case of methanol poisoning while on a backpacking holiday last week.

They were transferred to two separate hospitals in Thailand — one in Bangkok and the other in Udon Thani, in the country’s north-east — where they are fighting for their lives.

The young women were staying at a backpacker hostel in Vang Vieng, a popular party town north of Vientiane Capital.

According to the owner of the Nana Hostel, they had been out drinking at a nearby bar last Tuesday night and, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, were taken to a hospital in Vientiane after falling ill.

It is understood at least two Danish women in their 20s have died, and at least 10 have fallen ill after drinking the tainted alcohol.

In an emotional interview, Bowles said the extended family was trying to make sense of what had happened.

He said those back home in Australia were doing everything they could to support Holly’s parents as they maintained a bedside vigil in Thailand.

“It’s so difficult when you’re so far away,” Bowles said.

“There’s just a sick feeling in your stomach that just doesn’t go away.

“We’re a small family, we’re a tight family, we come together in tough situations and there’s none tougher than this.”

Bowles said the family was holding out for positive news as his niece remained on life support.

“It’s just a day-by-day process at the moment,” he said.

“At this point … all we can ask her to do is just keep fighting.”

The family of Bianca Jones is also by her bedside.

“Our beautiful Bianca was on a dream getaway with her best friend Holly,” the family said in a statement.

“They were filled with joy and had such incredible adventures ahead of them, travelling through Asia.

“We are here by Bianca’s bedside praying for her.”

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said the government was providing consular assistance to two Australians and their families in Thailand.

“Our thoughts are with them at this deeply distressing time,” he said.

“Owing to our privacy obligations we are unable to provide further comment.”

Hostel Owner Denies Poisoned Drinks Sold at His Bar

Duong van Huan, the owner of Nana Hostel, said he was sure the poisoned drinks were not sold at his bar, saying none of the other hostel guests fell ill.

He was adamant he never added methanol to the drinks at the bar.

“The police in Vang Vieng and Vientiane already came to the hostel to check, the shop (where) we buy the vodka, check the shop [where] we buy the whisky.”