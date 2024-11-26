Eight Detained in Laos Over Tourist Deaths Linked to Methanol Poisoning at Vang Vieng Hostel

On 25 November, the Vang Vieng police arrested eight individuals allegedly linked to the deaths of foreign tourists at Nana Backpackers Hostel.

The detained individuals, all employees of Nana Backpacker Hostel, are all Vietnamese nationals between 23 and 44 years old.

The incident, which occurred on 12 November, involved the deaths of six tourists, one American, two Danish citizens, two Australians, and one British national.

Authorities suspect the deaths were caused by poisoning, possibly related to tainted drinks, though investigations are still ongoing.

The Vang Vieng district authorities, working alongside various ministries and organizations, continue to investigate the deaths and collect relevant data to determine the exact cause.

The Lao government has confirmed that the deaths were caused by methanol poisoning.

Reports have also surfaced that 12 other foreign tourists in Vang Vieng were hospitalized after consuming contaminated drinks from the same guesthouse. Preliminary tests indicated methanol contamination in beverages such as beer and spirits.

The embassies of Denmark, the United States, and other countries are working to repatriate the victims’ bodies.

Investigations continue, with a special task force working to determine the full scope of the incident. Unofficial reports suggest there may be additional fatalities, but these claims have not been confirmed.