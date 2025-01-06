Groom Killed at His Wedding, Suspect Arrested

Murder at Wedding in Xayaboury.

A wedding celebration turned to tragedy on the evening of 5 January, when the groom was shot dead in Ton Tan village, Botean district.

According to the Botean district Police Command, the victim, 32-year-old Thongmai Sayalat, a teacher from Phonxay village, was fatally shot at around 7:40 pm.

The gunman, identified as 35-year-old Vilay Chanthavong, a resident of Ton Tan village, used a firearm modified from a bullet rifle.

The shooting occurred at the bride’s house, where authorities found Thongmai’s body with a bullet wound entering his left ear and exiting through the right ear. He was pronounced dead at the scene.