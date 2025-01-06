Groom Killed at His Wedding, Suspect Arrested

Murder at Wedding in Xayaboury.
A wedding celebration turned to tragedy on the evening of 5 January, when the groom was shot dead in Ton Tan village, Botean district.
According to the Botean district Police Command, the victim, 32-year-old Thongmai Sayalat, a teacher from Phonxay village, was fatally shot at around 7:40 pm.
The gunman, identified as 35-year-old Vilay Chanthavong, a resident of Ton Tan village, used a firearm modified from a bullet rifle.
The shooting occurred at the bride’s house, where authorities found Thongmai’s body with a bullet wound entering his left ear and exiting through the right ear. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Vilay has been taken into custody as the prime suspect, but the motive behind the attack remains unclear. Investigations are ongoing as authorities work to determine the cause of the incident