Bokeo Gears up for Kapok Flower Festival 2025

The Kapok Flower Festival (Boun Dok Ngiew Ban) will be held from 27 January to 2 February at the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Ton Pheung district, Bokeo.

This year’s festival promises a wide range of cultural and recreational activities, including performances and exhibitions from Laos, China, Thailand, and Myanmar.

Highlights will include the 2nd Golden Triangle Peace International Art Exhibition, a golf tournament, the Miss Flower (Dok Ngiew) Contest, a Lao-Chinese art and literature show, and a lantern release ceremony for blessings, said Khamsavath Keopanya, Deputy Head of the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone Administrative Committee.

The festival aims to celebrate and preserve the traditions and cultural diversity of Bokeo Province. It also provides a unique opportunity to connect local heritage with international culture. Visitors can enjoy the stunning sight of the kapok tree (Dok Ngiew) in full bloom, with its vibrant red blossoms at their peak.

Since its inception in 2000, the Kapok Flower Festival has become one of Bokeo’s flagship events, boosting tourism and contributing to the local economy. The festival showcases Bokeo’s natural beauty, history, and cultural heritage, offering a distinctive experience for both domestic and international tourists.

Held annually in Don Sao Island within the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone, the festival takes place in a 40-hectare area of dense kapok forests. In winter, the blooming flowers transform the landscape into a breathtaking sea of red, attracting more visitors each year.