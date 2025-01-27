Moomoo’s Inaugural North America 2024 Investor Survey: A steady climb in the 2024 markets boosted investor confidence; Canada investors more concerned about tax and currency volatility

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Moomoo, one of the world’s leading investment and trading platforms has recently completed its first North American user survey, revealing that the steady climb in the 2024 markets has significantly bolstered investor confidence. Moomoo users in both the US and Canada report to have traded more often in 2024 than in 2023 and the number of users reporting positive returns also grew. Looking forward to 2025, most investors still expect that tech stocks to lead the way despite a recent slowdown in their market leadership.



Moomoo’s Inaugural North America 2024 Investor Survey shows a steady climb in the 2024 markets boosted investor confidence

With the US market near all-time highs, overall investors are less worried about inflation and the economy and have slightly tempered their bullish views on markets due to higher valuations. Support from the Fed in the form of interest rate cuts is expected by surveyed users, but not at the pace of 2024. Moomoo’s users in Canada are generally aware of and increasingly well prepared to face the unique investing challenges around taxes, exchange rates and central bank policy.

As the markets notched a second consecutive year of over 20% price appreciation with stronger-than-expected economic and earnings growth and interest cuts by the Federal Reserve, 75% of moomoo users report to have traded more than they did in 2023 as investors look at the stock market more positively and confidently. However, the forward-looking perspective is not as rosy as last year as 42% of surveyed users are bullish for 2025 compared to 45% at the beginning of 2024. Higher valuations may be one of the reasons for the more neutral outlook from survey participants. 64% of user said the stocks at the center of the AI revolution are overvalued compared with 54% a year ago.

“While many investors took charge of their trading and rode the market highs in 2024, they expect technology stocks to overperform the rest of the market with some caution of its overvaluation,” said Justin Zacks, Vice President of Strategy, Moomoo Technologies Inc. That explains why 85% of users added money to their moomoo trading accounts in 2024. Also, two thirds of users who added money to their account did so three or more times in 2024.

Moomoo’s US CEO Neil McDonald added, “We learned that 31% of our users are very confident in meeting their investment goals compared to 26% a year earlier. However, in 2025, while the general economic picture matters to moomoo investors, inflation worries eased, but a softening job market might lead investors into a cautious positive sentiment.”

For moomoo Canadian users, 87% of them consider taxes to be a very or somewhat important part of their investment strategy and 88% of Canadian users are either very or somewhat concerned about the impact of currency exchange rates on their US investments.

“As the Canadian dollar ended the year at its weakest level against the US dollar since 2002, potential changes in tariffs in 2025 may cause further currency volatility,” said Michael Arbus, CEO at Moomoo Financial Canada. “Moomoo Canada users who trade US stocks, options and ETFs will take the currency factor into majority of their investment approach.”

About the Survey

The survey included approximately 1200 registered moomoo users in North America (1000 U.S. users, 200 Canada users) from Dec.23 to Dec. 28, 2024. The data shown in the survey represents the opinion of those surveyed and may change based on the market and other conditions. The survey results provided herein may not represent other customers’ experience, and there is no guarantee of future performance or success and should also not be construed as investment advice. Experiences may differ than the ones represented here. Investing involves risks regardless of the strategy selected.

This whitepaper is for informational and educational use only and is not a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy. Past investment performance does not indicate or guarantee future success. You should consider the appropriateness of this information having regard to your relevant personal circumstances before making any investment decisions.

We do not provide tax advice and any tax-related information provided is general in nature and should not be considered tax advice. Consult a tax professional regarding your specific tax situation.

Moomoo is a financial information and trading app offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. In the U.S., Investment products and services on Moomoo are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC.

About moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, Moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, Moomoo operates globally, serving investors in countries such as the US, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada and Malaysia. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, we take pride in our role as a global strategic partner of the Nasdaq, earning numerous international accolades from renowned industry leaders such as Benzinga and Fintech Breakthrough. Moomoo has also received multiple awards in the US, Singapore, and Australia for its cutting edge, inclusive approach to investing.