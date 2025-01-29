APT. Song Hits Billiboard Hot 100, Wins Lao Fans

Popular Korean singer Rosé has reached another milestone with her song APT. secured the third place on the latest Billboard Hot 100 ranking.

The Billboard Hot 100, updated weekly, ranks songs based on digital and physical sales, online streaming, and radio airplay in the United States.

Since its release on YouTube on 28 October, APT., a collaboration with American singer Bruno Mars, has amassed around 983 million views, gaining traction not only in the US but also across Southeast Asia, including Laos, where it is played regularly in most bars and pubs.

“I heard they play it in schools, cafes, and even pubs,” Phouvong Lounsavang, a 25-year-old Lao woman and content creator, shared.

“It’s one of those songs that teachers can play for students to dance to, thanks to its family-friendly lyrics and the funny music video.”

Phouvong continued to express her joy towards the song’s success, noting that she’s a big fan of Rosé since she was a part of the disbanded girl group BLACKPINK.

“I listen to it while driving, cooking, working, or during my free time at home,” she said, explaining that the song’s simple language and melody were what hooked her.

She even admitted to putting the song on repeat to boost its views for her “beloved female artist.”

Niphaphone “Jane” Thammalath, a 24-year-old resident of Vientiane Capital, shared a similar sentiment, noting how much she enjoys the song as it gives her a positive start to the day, especially before work.

“Seeing them [Rosé and Bruno Mars] collaborate is amazing,” she said, adding that she first listened to the song on YouTube.

She also noted that APT. is popular among Lao children, as she has seen many of them dancing to it.

“I sometimes dance to it with my nephew and niece,” she added.

However, not everyone shares the same enthusiasm. While many enjoy the upbeat track, others find it overplayed.

“I liked it at first, but then it became annoying,” said a 24-year-old young adult from Vientiane Capital. He first discovered the song on TikTok but quickly grew tired of hearing it everywhere.

“Almost every TikTok video I see these days has this song in the background,” he said.

With its massive global reach, APT. has sparked discussions among listeners, with some praising its catchy melody and others feeling fatigued by its widespread presence. Regardless of differing opinions, the song’s impact on pop culture and digital platforms remains evident.