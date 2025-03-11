Laos Seeks Larger Share of Global Cassava Market Amid Growing Demand

Laos is aiming to expand its cassava exports and attract more international customers, especially from neighboring countries, following strong trade in recent years.

In 2024, Laos exported over 2.4 million tonnes of cassava, generating over USD 440 million in income from a total production of 7.4 million tonnes. Key growing regions include Champassak, Vientiane, Xayaboury, Xekong, Salavan, and Bolikhamxay.

In January 2024, cassava was the top export, valued at USD 94 million out of USD 561 million in total shipments. China remained the largest market.

By February, cassava exports increased to USD 95 million. However, Laos’ reliance on imports, particularly from Thailand, resulted in a trade deficit of USD 40 million for the second consecutive month.

In addition to cassava, Laos also exports products such as mixed gold, copper ore, and paper products, while importing mainly diesel, vehicles, and machinery.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Linkham Douangsavanh, speaking at a meeting in Pakse–Champassak Province–on 6 March, noted that many farmers have shifted to cassava cultivation to meet rising demand.

However, Laos’ 22 tapioca factories can only produce 1 million tonnes of cassava annually, falling short of the 3.7 million tonnes needed to meet domestic demand.