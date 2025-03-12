Thailand Waives Re-Entry Fees for Lao, Cambodian, Myanmar Workers During Songkran

On 12 March, The Thai government announced a temporary exemption from re-entry fees for migrant workers from Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar, allowing them to travel home for the Songkran–New Year– festival without additional costs.

Deputy Government Spokesman Karom Polpornklang stated that the exemption applies to those with valid work permits and will be in effect from 1 April to 15 May.

The initiative, the official said, aims to support labor relations between Thailand and its neighboring countries while easing financial burdens for migrant workers who wish to reunite with their families during the festive period.

Karom emphasized that workers who return to Thailand after 15 May will not be eligible for the exemption and must apply for a re-entry permit as usual.

The official highlighted the significant role migrant workers play in the Thai economy, describing the exemption as part of the government’s efforts to ensure fair treatment and welfare for foreign laborers.

He noted that by facilitating their temporary return home, the government hopes to boost worker morale, enabling them to resume their jobs in Thailand with renewed motivation after the celebrations.

To further facilitate travel during the Songkran period, on 10 March, Thailand announced that it would add an additional 124 domestic flights, providing 24,000 more seats to accommodate the potential influx of tourists from 11 to 17 April.

Six major airlines under the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT)—namely, Thai Airways International, Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air, and Thai Vietjet Air—have agreed to implement the plans.