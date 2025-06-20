Heritage Stupa in Savannakhet Restoration Enters Second Phase

Ing Hang Stupa, a religious monument and national heritage site in Savannakhet Province, is undergoing restoration, with the first phase already completed and the second phase about to begin.

The Department of Information, Culture and Tourism of Savannakhet Province is leading the restoration. The team completed the first phase on 16 June, having started on 11. Their survey revealed several cracks and holes in the stupa’s structure.

During this period, repair crews sealed the damaged areas and cleaned off long-accumulated dirt to prevent water seepage during the rainy season.

The second phase will focus on fixing larger cracks.

Restoration teams plan to follow conservation standards by preserving the stupa’s original materials and design. Before moving forward, experts will collect and analyze material samples to guide the next stage of repairs.

Funding for the project comes from the temple’s own budget, public donations, and contributions from the community. The team also plans to add decorative lighting around the temple grounds to enhance its appearance.

To improve the visitor experience, the Provincial Tourism Department has organized dedicated shop spaces and parking areas.

Although a plan for the second phase is already in place, the start and end dates remain uncertain.

The project, which aims to preserve the site’s cultural value and improve tourism infrastructure, will continue in multiple stages.

Dating back to the 16th century and standing about nine meters tall, Ing Hang Stupa remains one of Savannakhet’s most important cultural and spiritual landmarks.