Applications Open for Chevening Scholarships to Study in the UK

Applications for the Chevening Scholarships, a program that offers fully funded master’s degrees at universities in the United Kingdom, are now open from 5 August to 7 October.

Chevening is aimed at people who are ready to lead positive change in their home countries and communities.

The program, funded by the UK government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), has been running for over 40 years. Since it began in 1983, more than 60,000 professionals have completed their studies through Chevening and gone on to advance their careers.

Emma Hennessey, Head of the Scholarships Unit at the FCDO, said the selection process is very competitive and looks for people with strong leadership, influence, and networking skills.

“Chevening’s highly competitive selection process ensures that those chosen to become Chevening Scholars or Fellows represent the brightest and most driven individuals from around the world,” she said.

“Chevening Alumni use their world-class education, global networks, and confidence gained in the UK to create meaningful, lasting change when they return home, whether by tackling global challenges or making a tangible impact in their own communities.”

“If you can clearly demonstrate the skills needed to join them – outstanding leadership, influence, and networking skills – I strongly encourage you to apply. If you’re not quite there yet, I encourage you to take the time to build the experience that will make your application competitive,” Hennesse added.

Every year, thousands of people from around the world apply for Chevening Scholarships. The program is looking for applicants who can show clear examples of their leadership potential and how they plan to make a difference after completing their studies.

Those interested in applying should visit www.chevening.org/scholarship/laos to submit their applications.

Before applying, candidates are encouraged to read the application guidance at chevening.org/guidance to understand what makes a strong and competitive application.