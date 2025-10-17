Esperto Paintworks Pledges to Provide Free Painting Services for 10 Low-Income Families in Singapore

The “A Fresh Start” initiative aims to bring colour, comfort, and a renewed sense of dignity to families living in subsidised housing by offering professional home makeovers at no cost.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Esperto Paintworks Pte Ltd, an award-winning professional painting company, today announced the launch of its “A Fresh Start” initiative, a community program dedicated to providing complimentary home painting makeovers for 10 low-income families living in subsidised housing. The initiative aims to improve the living environments and overall well-being of families facing financial hardship.

“A Fresh Start” will see Esperto Paintworks partner with a local social service agency to identify families who would benefit most from a professionally refreshed living space. The program is founded on the principle that a clean, well-maintained home environment can have a profound positive impact on mental health, family dynamics, and a person’s sense of dignity.

Esperto Paintworks will provide all the necessary expertise, labour, and materials to transform the homes of the selected families.

Stantly Hng, spokesperson for Esperto Paintworks, commented on the company’s motivation behind the initiative. “We believe that a home is more than just four walls; it’s a sanctuary where families should feel safe and comfortable,” said Mr. Hng. “Through ‘A Fresh Start,’ we want to use our professional skills to bring a renewed sense of hope and dignity to families who need it most. It is our way of giving back to the community that has supported us and making a tangible difference in people’s lives.”

The “A Fresh Start” initiative also calls on the wider community for support. To learn more about the program, nominate a family in need, or explore partnership opportunities for other businesses wishing to contribute, please visit the Esperto Paintworks website at https://espertopaintworks.com/ .

Established in 2018, Esperto Paintworks is Singapore’s premier one-stop solution for residential and commercial painting services. Renowned for expert craftsmanship and a hassle-free client experience, the company offers a comprehensive suite of services including painting, textured finishes, epoxy painting, and plastering. Trusted by notable clients such as Jo Malone and Gentle Monster, and recognised with the Entrepreneur 100 Award and Singapore SME 500 Award, Esperto Paintworks is committed to delivering professional, reliable, and high-quality results backed by transparent pricing and a 12-month warranty.