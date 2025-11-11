Mineral Sector Surpasses Five-Year Goals as Government Strengthens Oversight

Laos’ mineral sector recorded production worth LAK 36,175 billion (approximately USD 1.67 billion) in the first 10 months of 2025, achieving 104 percent of the annual target.

Speaking at the 10th Ordinary Session of the 9th National Assembly on 10 November, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone highlighted key progress under the National Socio-Economic Development Plan, the State Budget Plan, and the Ninth Five-Year Monetary Plan (2021–2025), with particular emphasis on mining project management.

Mineral production rose by 5 percent year-on-year. The Prime Minister projected that total output could reach LAK 44,833 billion (USD 2.07 billion) by the end of 2025, equivalent to 129 percent of the target set by the National Assembly.

Foreign mineral sales are forecast at USD 2.77 billion, while domestic sales could reach USD 417 million, both meeting 100 percent of approved targets.

Pilot projects implemented under the national agenda to address economic and financial challenges have generated USD 5.02 billion over the past three years, representing 64.14 percent of the five-year goal.

Cumulatively, total mineral production has reached LAK 169,488 billion (USD 7.83 billion), or 202.06 percent of the five-year plan, with combined domestic and international mineral sales totaling USD 13.37 billion,achieving 160.39 percent of the overall target.

To promote sustainable growth, the government has strengthened monitoring and inspection of approved mineral projects. In March, it introduced new regulations governing gold mining and the extraction of rocks and sand along rivers and streams, alongside broader measures to oversee mineral exploration nationwide.

Meanwhile, the suspension of new mineral development projects remains in effect as authorities focus on assessing the performance of existing operations. Companies demonstrating weak results have been issued warnings, with project cancellations to follow if no improvements are made.