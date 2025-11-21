Laos Launches Major Local Government Shake-Up with 640 New Sub-Districts

The government has greenlighted a nationwide overhaul of local governance, approving the establishment of 640 new sub-districts, or Taseng, which will replace villages as the country’s primary administrative units.

On 18 November, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone officially signed the decree following National Assembly approval last week, setting the stage for the biggest restructuring of local administration in recent years.

Under the new system, sub-districts will take on the full administrative responsibilities previously handled by villages, including public service delivery, planning, and policy implementation.

Each sub-district committee will be led by a chairperson and vice-chairperson, supported by a team of members to manage daily governance.

Villages will transition to community-focused bodies, concentrating on social affairs, cultural preservation, local traditions, and security.

Distribution, Rollout Across Provinces

Savannakhet emerged as the province with the largest number of sub-districts at 67, followed by Huaphan with 53, and Vientiane province with 46.

Vientiane Capital will form 36 sub-districts, while Xaysomboun will have the fewest at 14.

Provincial authorities have been instructed to coordinate with district committees to formally announce and operationalize the new units.

The Central Party Organisation Committee will oversee the rollout alongside relevant ministries, while the Ministry of Finance is tasked with evaluating funding frameworks to ensure each sub-district can function sustainably.

Concerns, Caution from Lawmakers

Despite general support, lawmakers have voiced caution. Some highlight potential risks tied to staffing, funding, and legislative oversight.

NA Vice President Khambay Damlath specifically questioned Article 78 of the draft law, which grants sub-districts independent budgetary authority.

He warned that many districts already struggle with budget deficits and personnel shortages, suggesting the reform could intensify these pressures if not carefully managed.

Former Home Affairs Minister Vilayvong Bouddakham, who initially proposed the plan, emphasized that the restructuring aims to strengthen grassroots development and improve the delivery of public services.

Lawmakers stressed that success will require careful planning, robust personnel training, and strong financial management, lessons learned from similar reforms in neighboring countries.