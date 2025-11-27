Laos Steps Up Debt Reforms With New Strategy, Stronger Oversight

Laos is advancing major public debt management reforms with a new medium-term strategy and tighter oversight of state-owned enterprises to strengthen fiscal stability and support economic growth, Deputy Minister of Finance Soulivath Souvannachoumkham said on 25 November.

He said the government is drafting a nationwide strategy expected to guide borrowing decisions, improve risk management, and make debt levels more sustainable.

Recent steps include the creation of the Public Debt Statistics Division in 2021, which has improved transparency and the accuracy of debt reporting.

Oversight of state-owned enterprises, especially Electricité du Laos, has also been strengthened through closer debt monitoring, mandatory reporting, and a temporary halt on new government guarantees to limit high-risk liabilities.

Economic Context and Inflation Trends

These reforms build on progress since the first policy dialogue in October 2023, the official noted.

He shared that inflation has fallen from 31.2 percent in 2023 to 4.0 percent in October 2025, the exchange rate has stabilized, and revenue collection has improved.

Economic growth reached 4.3 percent in 2024 and is expected to rise to 4.8 percent by the end of 2025, supported by energy exports, recovering tourism, and stronger investor confidence.

Recent government data also shows encouraging improvements in the country’s fiscal position, including the repayment of USD 2.45 billion in foreign debt between 2024 and September 2025.

Reform progress in the foreign exchange sector has further supported fiscal stability.

The establishment of the Lao Foreign Exchange Market has increased market transparency, encouraged greater use of the kip, and enabled more local currency settlements with neighbouring countries.

These measures are aimed at reducing reliance on foreign currencies, strengthening the effectiveness of monetary policy, and improving exchange rate predictability.

Despite overall improvements, household costs remain a concern. Inflation rose slightly to 4.8 percent in November, driven by higher prices for electricity, water, health care, and education, according to the Lao Statistics Bureau. Raising VAT from 7 to 10 percent has helped boost government revenue but places additional pressure on consumers.

Outlook Remains Positive but Risks Persist

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Laos’ economy to grow by 4.5 percent in 2026, supported by exports, tourism, foreign investment, and a supportive fiscal stance. Inflation is expected to rise gradually due to planned fiscal measures and electricity price adjustments.

The IMF warned that external pressures and weaknesses in parts of the banking sector remain risks. It said continued reforms, stronger governance, and better oversight of state-owned enterprises will be important for long-term economic stability.