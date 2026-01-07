Tether, Bitqik Collaborate to Promote Stablecoin Education in Laos

Tether, the largest company in the digital asset industry, and Bitqik, a licensed digital asset exchange, are announcing a strategic collaboration aimed at promoting financial literacy on Bitcoin and Stablecoins in Laos.

Bitqik offers full brokerage and trading services in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, aiming to make digital finance accessible, secure, and user-friendly. The company believes that decentralized digital currency will significantly reshape the global economy, allowing financial freedom to drive economic innovation, efficiency, and equality worldwide, which aligns perfectly with Tether’s goals.

Through this collaboration, Bitqik plans to expand access to blockchain solutions by promoting and educating the Laotian market about USD₮ and the role of stablecoins in enabling financial inclusion. This initiative is designed to build trust and confidence in stablecoins, positioning USD₮ as a key tool for cryptocurrencies investment, remittances, and digital finance in Laos, meanwhile, encouraging communities, students, and entrepreneurs to incorporate stablecoin solutions.

To achieve this, Bitqik will host quarterly events in central cities, including Vientiane, Pakse, Vangvieng, and Luang Prabang. These events will focus on Stablecoins and Crypto trading, empower participants with knowledge and skills, supporting them to actively participate in the digital economy. Bitqik will also develop online educational content for students and promote informed use cases for digital assets. This initiative aims to educate more than 10,000 people through seminars, roadshows, and online content focused on USD₮ while positioning Tether as the most trusted and widely used stablecoin in the Laos market.

CEO of Tether, Paolo Ardoino said “We are always very excited at the opportunity to collaborate with great minds in various region to bring financial education and promote the informed use of digital assets so that everyone can participate actively in the digital economy, the world of cryptocurrency is constantly evolving and we want this opportunity to be available to everyone everywhere the right way, that is why we are working with companies like Bitqik to bridge the gap by providing the necessary valuable insights required.”

CEO of Bitqik, Virasack Viravong mentioned “Bitqik is very pleased to collaborate with Tether, a world-leading company in the digital asset industry. On the Bitqik Exchange users can trade and convert between crypto and fiat currencies, primarily using USD₮. In addition, the Bitqik Academy will organize activities to promote and educate the Lao community on blockchain technology and digital assets, including Bitcoin investment and the use of stablecoins especially USD₮, which is the most widely used stablecoin in the Lao market. This collaboration will provide Lao people with greater access to digital assets through various activities throughout 2026.”

About Tether and USD₮

Tether is a pioneer in stablecoin technology, driven to revolutionize the global financial landscape with the goals of providing accessible, secure, and efficient financial, communication, and energy infrastructure. Tether focuses on enabling greater financial inclusion and communication resilience, fosters economic growth, and empowers individuals and businesses.

As the creator of the industry’s largest with the most transparent and liquid stablecoin, Tether is committed to build sustainable and resilient infrastructure that benefits underserved communities. By leveraging cutting-edge blockchain and peer-to-peer technology to bridge the gap between traditional financial systems and the potential of decentralized finance.