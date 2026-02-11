Laos Targets 6 Million Visitors in 2026 as Chinese Arrivals Projected at 2 Million

Laos expects to welcome between 5 and 6 million international tourists in 2026, with Chinese visitors projected to account for around 2 million of that total, according to government estimates.

The numbers will be the result from the 65th anniversary of Lao–China diplomatic relations and growing interest in travel along the Lao–China railway, which will further connect to another railway in ASEAN, China, and Europe.

Tourism remains one of Laos’ key economic pillars. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the country received nearly 5 million international visitors annually, including more than 1 million Chinese tourists. At the time, Chinese visitors generated close to USD 700 million in revenue, surpassing income from several other sectors.

Visitor numbers have steadily recovered since reopening. In 2024, Laos recorded more than 4.1 million international arrivals, nearly one million more than in 2023. In 2025, arrivals climbed to almost 4.6 million, including about 1.1 million Chinese tourists.

Railway Driving Visitor Growth

Minister of Public Works and Transport Leklay Sivilay said the Lao–China railway has played a central role in supporting tourism growth.

Since operations began in late 2021, around 12 million passengers have travelled domestically within Laos.

Along the Vientiane–Kunming route, passenger numbers have continued to rise, while freight transport has also expanded significantly. Domestically, the railway has moved about 16 million tonnes of goods, with total freight along the broader route reaching approximately 72 million tonnes.

Authorities say the railway has reduced travel time and logistics costs, making cross-border tourism more convenient. Improved transport links have encouraged regional travelers to include Laos in multi-country itineraries.

The government plans to further integrate the Lao–China and Lao–Thailand railways and position the country as a regional transport hub.

Construction of the Lao–Vietnam railway from Khammouane Province to the Vietnamese border is expected to begin soon, while a feasibility study is underway for a Vientiane–Pakse railway.

Five-Year Tourism Goals

Looking ahead, Laos aims to attract 22 million international visitors between 2026 and 2030, generating an estimated USD 8 billion in revenue. Domestic tourism is projected to reach 11 million trips over the same period, valued at approximately USD 5 billion.

Officials said growing interest in heritage sites, natural attractions, and cultural tourism, combined with improved regional connectivity, is expected to sustain momentum. If current trends continue, tourism will remain a major driver of economic growth, with authorities targeting annual expansion of at least 6 percent through 2030.