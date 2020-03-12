LVMC (Kolao) to Sell Vehicles via Online Channel

LVMC Holdings, formerly known as Kolao Holdings, has announced that it plans to sell vehicles online via an online sales platform that it will develop.



The platform, which will be available both on desktop and smartphone, will allow customers to browse, check and order vehicles online. The timeline for the platform launch is unknown.

LVMC has been actively expanding its presence in Laos in recent months. In early March, for instance, the company announced that it will build a new mid-low-priced apartment complex in the Lao capital Vientiane.

At that time, the firm explained its move was in response to an expected increase in demand for housing with the planned launch of the Lao-China Railway.

Meanwhile, it acquired 100 percent shares in GMS Trading Sole in Laos for USD 357,623 in December last year.

GMS Trading enjoys businesses in real-estate development and distribution of home appliances and agricultural products in Laos, and LVMC said at that time the purchase was aimed at pursuing “new business” without providing further details.

LVMC was first established in 1997 in Laos and adopted the brand “Kolao” in 2009 by setting up a holding company. It currently operates in Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Pakistan, and Laos.