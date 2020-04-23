Facebook adds ‘Care’ Emojis during Covid-19 Pandemic

Facebook will be adding new ‘care’ emojis to its group of reaction emojis amid the Covid-19 pandemic as a way for users to show their support for others.



A pulsating purple heart reaction emoji will be available on the Messenger application from today, while the new ‘care’ emoji will feature a yellow smiley embracing a red heart, and will be available in the app and on the website next week.

The new emojis have been designed as a way for users to show their support for friends, family, and neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic.









Tech communications manager at Facebook, Alexandru Voica, wrote in a tweet last Friday that the social network hopes “these reactions give people additional ways to show their support during the #COVID19 crisis.”

We’re launching new Care reactions on @facebookapp and @Messenger as a way for people to share their support with one another during this unprecedented time. We hope these reactions give people additional ways to show their support during the #COVID19 crisis. pic.twitter.com/HunGyK8KQw — Alexandru Voica (@alexvoica) April 17, 2020

The new emoji will be accessible via the Like button alongside the existing reaction emojis.

“To update the reaction, you can press and hold down the heart reaction to view the new one,” wrote Voica in his tweet.

“To change it back, press and hold the new Reaction again.”

Facebook first rolled out its new group of reactions in 2016. The social network has about 2.5 million users in Laos.