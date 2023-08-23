Laos, Thailand Likely to Construct New Expressway in Savannakhet

Authorities in Laos and Thailand have discussed a feasibility plan to construct an expressway from Savannakhet Province to the nearby Vietnamese border, linking Northeastern Thailand with the country.

Savannaket Deputy Governor Senesak Soulysak proposed a feasibility plan for the expressway spanning 160 kilometers from the capital city of Savanakhet to the Lao Bao Border Check Point with Vietnam to the Thai former Minister of Energy and Mines, Sonthirat Sonthijirawong, alongside other Thai officials.

Along with the expressway, the Deputy Governor said that investment in the construction of five-star hotels and golf courses, international transportation services, etc. would foster more development in the province which has already seen increased foreign investment in the renewable energy sector.

According to provincial authorities, the expressway would boost economic trading as the province is located in the East-West Economic Corridor.

Among 21 counties, Thailand is the second-largest foreign investor in Savannakhet after China in 2023.

In April 2022, The Ministry of Planning and Investment discontinued work by contracted developers on the expressway projects of the Vang Vieng-Luang Prabang Expressway and Luang Prabang-Oudomxay Expressway due to multiple delays.

The country has also undertaken feasibility studies to build Vientiane to Houaphanh Expressway and the expressway from Houaphanh Province to the border with Vietnam in 2022.