Laos Welcomes Over 2 Million Visitors in First Half of 2024

Laos has seen a surge in tourism during the first six months of Visit Laos Year 2024, with over 2.1 million tourists visiting the country, marking a 26 percent increase in visitors compared to the same period in 2023.

The latest figures from the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism (MICT) show the primary source markets for Lao tourism remain consistent with previous years.

Thailand leads the way, contributing 680,153 visitors, or 32.25 percent of the total. Vietnam follows with 512,042 visitors, making up 24.28 percent, and China is close behind with 510,083 tourists, accounting for 24.18 percent of all arrivals. South Korea also made a significant contribution, with 134,246 visitors representing 6.36 percent of the total. These four countries together comprise an overwhelming 87 percent of all tourists to Laos.

On the Western front, the United States sent 37,752 tourists, accounting for 1.79 percent of the total, while France contributed 28,814 tourists (1.37 percent), and the United Kingdom sent 24,430 visitors (1.11 percent).

Other notable sources include Russia, Japan, Germany, Cambodia, and Australia, each contributing less than 1 percent of the total. Collectively, these eight nationalities make up just 7.53 percent of all tourist arrivals.

To support continued growth in tourism for the second half of the year, MICT organized an intensive two-month training course, from 6 May to 19 July, to raise the standards of Lao tour guides to meet ASEAN benchmarks. The course combined theoretical and practical sessions to enhance their qualifications, insights, and skills, with a focus on multilingualism and professionalism to better serve tourists.

In July, the UK-based travel guide website Lonely Planet named Luang Prabang Province as one of the seven best places to visit in Southeast Asia for 2024. The recognition came due to the city’s dedication to preserving its ancient temples and spiritual heritage.