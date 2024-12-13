Vietnam to Ban E-Cigarettes, Heated Tobacco Products in 2025

Vietnam will ban e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products starting in 2025, the National Assembly announced on 30 November.

Early next year the country will join Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore, and Thailand in banning these products.

This decision aims to safeguard youth, promote long-term health and wellness, and support Vietnam’s broader goal to reduce tobacco use.

Research shows that using e-cigarettes can lead to a higher likelihood of smoking regular cigarettes, increasing from 3.5 percent in 2021 to 8 percent in 2024, especially among young people aged 13-15, with rates nearly three times higher in Vietnam.

According to the report of the World Health Organization, Tobacco use is causing nearly 6,800 deaths and costing LAK 3.6 trillion (USD 27 million) each year in Laos.

In early November 2023, the Lao government announced plans to amend its drug prevention and control legislation by adding electronic cigarettes to the list of prohibited substances. This move seeks to address the rising concern over e-cigarette addiction among the nation’s youth. However, details regarding the implementation schedule have not yet been disclosed.

Brunei was the first country in Southeast Asia to ban vaping or all types of e-cigarettes in 2010. It was then followed by Thailand and Cambodia in 2014, Singapore in 2018, and Laos in 2021.

Currently, there is insufficient proof that electronic smoking devices (ESDs) play a part in helping people quit smoking, however, it is confirmed to be harmful to health.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these devices release dangerous chemicals, including tiny particles, heavy metals, and cancer-causing substances. These chemicals can damage cells, harm reproductive health, and raise the risk of lung problems, heart disease, and infections.

Southeast Asian countries are increasingly coming together to ban e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, showing their dedication to public health.

With Vietnam now joining this effort, it can bring a strong message about the need to protect future generations from the dangers of nicotine addiction, other chemicals through inhalation of aerosol and its harmful health effects.