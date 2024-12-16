Laos, Korea Launch Water Management Project to Boost Agriculture

Laos and South Korea have launched a USD 5.6 million partnership to improve water management and agricultural practices in Laos, focusing on sustainability and advanced technology.

The initiative, funded by South Korea’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, was officially inaugurated on 10 December in Pakngum District, Vientiane.

The project aims to enhance agricultural productivity by modernizing irrigation systems and incorporating solar-powered solutions. Key elements of the project include upgrading water pumping facilities, creating a centralized water management control system, and integrating renewable energy into irrigation processes.

A pilot program will introduce solar energy to irrigation systems, reducing electricity costs and addressing existing debts within the sector. In addition, the project will support local farmers by establishing a Water User Association (WUA) to oversee the management and maintenance of the new infrastructure.

This collaboration highlights a step towards enhancing the efficiency of Laos’ agricultural sector and promoting sustainable practices for long-term economic and environmental benefits.