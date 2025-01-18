Laos-China Railway Expands Services for Chinese New Year Travelers

With the Chinese New Year approaching, the Laos-China Railway has rolled out special measures at the Bohan Railway Border, including expanded counter services and a lane for travelers, to manage the surge in passenger flow.

Starting from 13 January, the Bohan Railway Border has expanded its counter services and opened a dedicated lane for “People Returning Home During the Chinese New Year.” This special crossing prioritizes elderly travelers, pregnant women, children, and others needing extra assistance.

The lane was usually reserved for emergencies and now has been opened for the holiday season to help ease congestion. Additional measures, including “classified crossings” and “peak service windows,” have also been implemented to improve efficiency for all passengers.

In Vientiane, the Chinese New Year celebrations officially began on 15 January with an opening ceremony under the theme “Drinking from the Same River, Living in Harmony as One Family.” The event highlighted the cultural bond between Laos and China, with both the Chinese New Year and the Lao Lam Vong Dance recently recognized as UNESCO World Cultural Heritage.

The following day, the arrival of the D87 train from Kunming to Vientiane marked the start of the Spring Festival cultural event along the China-Laos Railway.

Passengers experienced live performances by Chinese and Lao artists, turning the train journey into a lively cultural experience including traditional songs, dances, and festive activities, such as the sampling of Pu’er tea and Yunnan coffee.