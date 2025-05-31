5.8 Kg Heroin Seized at Wattay International Airport Adds to 134 Kg Narcotics Seized in May

Lao authorities seized 5.8 kilograms of heroin on 29 May, concealed within aluminum-lined blankets inside two travel bags during a routine inspection that led to the arrest of a 70-year-old Dutch national.

The operation involved officers from the Investigation and Anti-Smuggling Division working with customs officers, immigration police, and international terminal protocol staff.

This latest seizure adds to a series of major drug activities at Wattay International Airport throughout late May, with authorities confiscating over 134 kilograms of narcotics and arresting multiple international suspects in operations that highlight the country’s intensified efforts against drug trafficking.

Two days earlier on 27 May, three Malaysian nationals were arrested attempting to smuggle 103 packages of marijuana totaling 86 kilograms to Germany. The drugs were discovered during routine screening procedures, concealed within six suitcases belonging to the suspects.

On 22 May, authorities arrested a Bulgarian citizen after discovering 14 kilograms of heroin hidden in 14 packets within animal feed and coffee bags that had been prepared for international transport.

The previous day, officers seized 31 packets of heroin totaling 28.5 kilograms from three suspicious bags belonging to a passenger from an undisclosed African nation, with the drugs similarly concealed in animal feed and coffee bags.

All four cases remain under further investigation by the Lao Ministry of Public Security.