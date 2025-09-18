Laos Receives Over 1000 Tons of Rice Aid to Support Disaster Recovery

On 16 September, Laos received 1,050 tons of rice donated by China, Japan, and South Korea to assist disaster-affected communities nationwide.

The contribution, under the ASEAN+3 Emergency Rice Reserve (APTERR) 2024 program to strengthen regional food security and disaster response, brings Laos’ total rice support this year to 3,800 tons, comprising 3,000 tons from South Korea, 500 tons from China, and 300 tons from Japan.

As part of the emergency relief effort, APTERR approved the release of 1,050 tons, now being distributed to affected families across 12 provinces, including Phongsaly, Bokeo, Luang Prabang, Xayabouly, Xieng Khouang, Houaphanh, Vientiane, Xaysomboun, Bolikhamxay, Khammouane, Savannakhet, and Salavanh.

Phoxay Sayasone, Minister of Labour and Social Welfare (MOLSW), emphasized the importance of APTERR in supporting ASEAN member states during emergencies, ensuring vulnerable communities gain access to essential food supplies while reinforcing resilience and livelihoods.

Between June and July, Laos was severely impacted by tropical storms Wutip and Wipha. The floods caused extensive damage across 14 provinces, 63 districts, and 527 villages, affecting 26,562 families, according to the report by authorities. A total of 2,709 houses were damaged, 19 people lost their lives.

The storms also destroyed 24,516 hectares of farmland and inflicted heavy damage on 14 schools, 111 roads, and 30 bridges.

Recovery needs are estimated at over LAK 1.012 trillion (about USD 47.1 million), according to the Inter-Agency Standing Committee.

For longer-term recovery, the MOLSW, in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, plans to request the use of the remaining 2,750 tons, expected to benefit more than 316,000 vulnerable people nationwide.