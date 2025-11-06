Over 2,500 Vientiane Students, Teachers to Support 12th National Games

The Vientiane Capital Department of Education and Sports announced that 2,583 teachers and students from eight schools across the city will take part in supporting the 12th National Games, scheduled from 15 to 25 November. .

Teachers and students from schools in Chanthabouly, Saysettha, Xaythany, and Sisattanak districts will contribute to various activities, including stadium operations, parade formations, torch relays, banner displays, and artistic performances during the opening and closing ceremonies.

To accommodate their involvement, several schools have temporarily adjusted their class schedules.

Vientiane Secondary School, Nonsavang Secondary School, Xaysettha Secondary School, Sivilay Secondary School, and Lao-Vietnam Friendship Secondary School will suspend classes only for teachers and students directly participating in the games, while others will continue their regular lessons.

Meanwhile, Phiawath Secondary School and Phonthan Secondary School will suspend classes for the entire school during the preparation period. Tanmixay Secondary School will suspend classes for Grade 10 and Grade 11 students involved in the Games, while other students continue studying as usual.

After the games, all participating schools will conduct make-up classes starting 27 November to ensure students meet curriculum requirements.

Vientiane Capital will host the National Games 2025, featuring 33 sports across multiple venues. The opening ceremony will take place at the Lao National Stadium KM16 in Xaythany district on 15 November.