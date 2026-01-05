Traffic Accidents Surge in Vientiane During New Year 2026 Celebrations

Traffic accidents in Vientiane Capital rose sharply during the year-end and International New Year 2026 celebration period, with 28 accidents and seven fatalities recorded, according to the Traffic Police Department.

Sangkhom Phommalath, Head of the Traffic Police Department of Vientiane Capital, speaking with Lao state media, said the accidents occurred between late December 2025 and early January 2026.

The crashes left seven people with minor injuries and three seriously injured, while 54 vehicles were damaged, including 12 with minor damage, 41 with moderate damage, and one severely damaged vehicle.

Meanwhile, fatal accidents occurred on three separate days.

On 29 December 2025, three motorcycle riders died after crashing into a parked truck on South Nakhouay Road. The following day, two people on an electric motorcycle were killed when struck by a van in Xieng Khouan village, Hadsayfong district.

On 1 January, a motorcyclist collided with a cow in Phonkham village, Naxaythong district, while another rider crashed into an electricity pole in Dongkoi village, Sisattanak district. Both died from their injuries.

The figures represent a significant increase compared to the same period last year, when Vientiane Capital recorded 13 accidents and one death during the New Year holiday.

Authorities said most accidents were linked to familiar causes, including drunk driving, speeding, and failure to follow traffic rules, particularly during busy holiday periods.

Traffic police urged motorists to avoid alcohol consumption before driving, respect speed limits, and follow traffic laws to reduce accidents and prevent further loss of life.

Nationwide, however, road safety showed improvement in 2025. From January to November, Laos recorded 5,740 traffic accidents causing 782 deaths and 8,873 injuries, according to Traffic Police Department Head Khamsone Sidavong. This compared to 2024’s full-year total of 6,789 accidents, 929 deaths, and 10,312 injuries.