AustCham Lao Hosts ‘Vivid Vientiane’ Annual Ball Celebrating Australia-Laos Business Ties

The Australian Chamber of Commerce to Laos (AustCham Lao) hosted its annual “Vivid Vientiane” Ball on June 13, bringing together members of the Australian and Lao business communities to celebrate the longstanding relationship between the two countries.

Held at Crowne Plaza Vientiane, this year’s event drew inspiration from Australia’s internationally recognized Vivid Sydney light festival, combining modern Australian creativity and culture with the vibrant colors and craftsmanship of traditional Lao textiles.

The event was attended by AustCham Lao members, the Chamber’s Board of Directors, business leaders, representatives from the Australian Embassy, Lao government officials, and Australian alumni.

Guests participated in a welcome reception before hearing opening remarks from Australian Ambassador Megan Jones and AustCham Lao President Martin Glenister. The evening also featured a five-course dinner prepared by the Crowne Plaza culinary team, accompanied by Beerlao and Australian wines from De Bortoli Family Winemakers.

Live music, a DJ performance, and a best-dressed competition were among the highlights of the evening, providing opportunities for networking and celebrating the growing connections between the Australian and Lao business communities.

AustCham Lao acknowledged the support of the event Gold sponsors, including Exim Company Limited, Phu Bia Mining Co. Ltd, Indochina Bank, Phongsavanh Bank, Boart Longyear, CITS -Connected IT Solutions, Crowne Plaza Vientiane, Lao Brewery Co., Ltd., and De Bortoli Family Winemakers. The Chamber also thanked the event Bronze sponsors, RDK Group, Valentis Asia, and Yoosay, along with members and guests who contributed to the event’s success.

Established in 2005, AustCham Lao is the oldest foreign Chamber in Laos, whose mission is to support its members in contributing to the national agenda and achieving sustainable growth, and to strengthen business connections between Australia and Laos. The Chamber achieves this primarily through networking, advocacy, training, and business engagement initiatives.