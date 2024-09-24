Broken Traffic Lights Continue to Plague Vientiane

Several traffic light locations across Vientiane Capital have been out of service for over a month, leaving road users frustrated and worried about safety.

The affected locations include five in Sikhottabong District, one in Sisattanak District, one in Chanthabouly District, and one in Xaythany District, as reported by state media on 23 September.

Although these malfunctioning lights have not been directly linked to the recent spike in traffic accidents, their absence has added to the challenges of navigating the capital’s busy roads. In August, Laos recorded 457 traffic accidents, resulting in 51 fatalities and 883 damaged vehicles.

Looking back, the problem is not unique. In 2020, Vientiane authorities acknowledged that many traffic lights had been improperly installed at key locations, leading to confusion among motorists and increasing the risk of accidents. In response, progress was made by 2021, when authorities repaired and upgraded traffic lights at several key intersections.

However, by 2022, many motorists continued to report broken or malfunctioning traffic lights across the city’s main districts. Despite ongoing efforts to address these issues, the problem persisted, disrupting traffic flow and raising further safety concerns.

This year, the issue of broken traffic lights remains unresolved in various parts of Vientiane. The lack of consistent repairs and maintenance highlights the need for a more comprehensive approach to ensure that Vientiane’s traffic infrastructure effectively supports the safety and efficiency of its roadways.