Burns Night 2025 Brings Scottish Culture to Vientiane

Burns Night 2025, an annual event organized by the British Business Group in Laos (BBGL) to celebrate the life and work of the famous Scottish poet Robert Burns, will take place on 1 February at the Holiday Inn and Suites in Vientiane Capital.

The evening event includes traditional Scottish food like haggis, readings of Burns’ poems, Scottish songs, a bagpiper, dancing, and more.

“Even if you are unfamiliar with the work of Robert Burns, the evening is a great way to get a taste of Scottish traditions and culture,” said Lee Sheridan, Chair of the BBGL.

Sheridan added that Burns Night is not only a way to honor the poet but an entertainment-filled evening that many guests return for year after year.

Guests can indulge in a five-course meal with a Scottish malt whisky tasting and free-flowing wine, beer, and soft drinks. Entertainment includes poetry readings, Scottish dancing, and a DJ set by DJ Felix to cap off the night.

Tickets cost USD 120 per person, with group discounts available for table bookings of eight people.

The British Business Group in Laos is one of the international Chambers of Commerce in Laos and seeks promote business relations and investments between the UK and Laos. For more enquiries contact the BBGL on execsecretary@bbglao.org or 020 5591 0345.